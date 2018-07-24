AFP driver among 23 killed in Kabul suicide attack

KABUL: AFP driver Mohammad Akhtar, a 31-year-old father of four who was among 23 people killed in a suicide attack in Kabul, was a "great friend" known for his kindness and honesty, colleagues said Monday.

Sunday´s attack, which was claimed by the Islamic State group, happened as supporters of Afghan Vice President Abdul Rashid Dostum were leaving the capital´s international airport after welcoming home the former warlord from exile.

Akhtar´s death comes less than three months after AFP´s chief photographer in Afghanistan, Shah Marai, was killed in a bomb attack. The April 30 blast in Kabul left 25 people dead, including Marai and eight other journalists. The health ministry on Monday warned that the death toll from the airport attack, which left at least 107 people wounded, could rise.

Akhtar -- who was related to Marai -- leaves a wife and four children, the youngest only a few months old. He was on his way to the AFP bureau to work the night shift and was changing public transport near the airport when the suicide bomber blew himself up. The attack was aimed at Dostum.

Akhtar was the third member of the bureau to die in a militant attack since 2014, when reporter Sardar Ahmad was killed along with his wife and two of his children in a Taliban raid on a hotel.