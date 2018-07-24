Eight killed as Lebanon army swoops on suspected drug baron

BEIRUT: Eight people were killed in eastern Lebanon on Monday in an army raid on the home of a suspected drug trafficking baron, the armed forces said. "An army unit raided the house of Ali Zayd Ismail, wanted on several counts of drug trafficking in the area of Al-Hamudiya-Brital," in the eastern Bekaa Valley, the army said.

"The unit was shot at... forcing the force´s members to retaliate, which led to the killing of eight gunmen," it said in a statement. The army said it detained a further 41 people, six of whom were wounded in the clashes, and seized weapons and drugs.

The statement did not say whether Ismail, a notorious figure, was among those killed or arrested. But an army source told AFP he was killed in the raid and identified by a relative. In April, the army seized 20 kilograms (44 pounds) of Captagon from an abandoned house they said Ismail was using in Brital.