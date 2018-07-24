Eight killed as Lebanon army swoops on suspected drug baron

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
BEIRUT: Eight people were killed in eastern Lebanon on Monday in an army raid on the home of a suspected drug trafficking baron, the armed forces said. "An army unit raided the house of Ali Zayd Ismail, wanted on several counts of drug trafficking in the area of Al-Hamudiya-Brital," in the eastern Bekaa Valley, the army said.
"The unit was shot at... forcing the force´s members to retaliate, which led to the killing of eight gunmen," it said in a statement. The army said it detained a further 41 people, six of whom were wounded in the clashes, and seized weapons and drugs.
The statement did not say whether Ismail, a notorious figure, was among those killed or arrested. But an army source told AFP he was killed in the raid and identified by a relative. In April, the army seized 20 kilograms (44 pounds) of Captagon from an abandoned house they said Ismail was using in Brital.
