Tue July 24, 2018
World

AFP
July 24, 2018

Iran will resist Trump’s ‘psychological warfare’: Guards commander

ANKARA: Overnight threats by President Donald Trump against Iran amount to "psychological warfare", and Tehran will continue to resists its enemies, a senior commander of Iran´s elite Revolutionary Guards was quoted as saying on Monday.

"We will never abandon our revolutionary beliefs ...we will resist pressure from enemies...America wants nothing less than (to) destroy Iran ...(but) Trump cannot do a damn thing against Iran," Iranian Students News Agency ISNA reported.

Gholamhossein Gheybparvar as saying. Trump told President Hassan Rouhani on Sunday to stop threatening the United States or face the consequences, hours after Rouhani told Trump that hostile policies toward Tehran could lead to "the mother of all wars.

