Man commits suicide after killing five

TALAGANG: A man after killing five people and injuring two others, committed suicide here Monday. Police said the incident took place in tehsil Talagang of Chakwal, where an accused opened fire on rivals killing five people on the spot and leaving two others critically injured. The killer also committed suicide after committing quintuplet murder.
