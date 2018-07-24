Pakistan cannot afford Imran the liar as PM: Hamza

LAHORE: PML-N central leader Hamza Shahbaz said Monday the country might afford a lying Imran Khan as an individual, but could not afford a liar as a prime minister. Addressing the last rally of the election campaign at Mochi Gate, he said Imran was such a compulsive liar that he would the undisputed champion of the liars’ world cup, if there was a one. “From the broken promises of power projects and generating electricity through 300 dams for the whole country to the universities that were never made and to the absence of any new hospital, Imran went on vacations when the people of Peshawar were dying from dengue fever, Imran has proven himself as a pathological liar,” he said. The KP chief minister was dancing on a container in Islamabad when the people were drowning in floods on his province, he said. “Do you want these people to be your government?” questioned Hamza.

He said when the NAB court could not find any proof to implicate Nawaz in the Panama case, they used the lame excuse of Iqama to disqualify the most-beloved prime minister of the people of Pakistan. One after the other, every decision made against Nawaz was criticised by highly-respected senior legal experts, but Nawaz was determined to stand for the respect of the vote and the supremacy of the true spirit of democracy in the country, he said.

Nawaz left his beloved wife fighting for her life in the hospital, as he kept his promise with the people of Pakistan that he would never leave their side and come back for them – although his wife needed him – and fight for the respect of the vote, said the PML-N leader in front of a large charged crowd at the historic Mochi Gate Ground known for its rich political history.