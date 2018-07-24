CJ takes notice of illegal occupation of Babra property

LAHORE: Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar Monday directed a jeweller at MM Alam Road here, who had allegedly defaulted on rent payment to legendary film actress Babra Sharif, to appear in the court in person on July 25. Babra Sharif appeared before the chief justice at Supreme Court Lahore Registry and complained that a jeweller, her tenant, had not been paying her rent for the last over one year. She claimed that the jeweller had also refused to vacate her shop. The chief justice directed the police to produce the defaulter jeweller in the court on July 25.