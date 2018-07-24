Qamarul Islam's remand extended in Saaf Pani case

LAHORE: An accountability court on Monday extended physical remand for 14 days of former director of Saaf Pani Company Engineer Qamarul Islam and former CEO Waseem Ajmal accused in the Saaf Pani Company corruption scam worth billions. The NAB officials produced both the accused persons in the court amid tight security as heavy contingents of the police had cordoned off the court premises. The NAB officials implored the court for extension of physical remand of both accused which was accepted by the court for further 14 days. The bureau had arrested Qamarul Islam Raja, who was a PML-N ticket-holder from NA-59 Rawalpindi-III and contesting against Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan, on the charges of forging documents and awarding contracts of 84 water filtration plants at exorbitant rates and causing a huge loss to national kitty.