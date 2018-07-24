Time to give final push to tumbling wall of flaws: Nawaz

RAWALPINDI: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, in his message from Adiala prison, Monday urged the masses to give a final push to the already "tumbling wall of flaws."

The audio message of the former premier was shared on his daughter Maryam Nawaz' Twitter handle.

"I, Mohammad Nawaz Sharif, am speaking from the prison and the historic day of July 25 is just around the corner," he said.

"I am witnessing your passion while being incarcerated in the jail, and listening to 'respect the vote' chants everywhere. I want to tell you that the time has come to give a final push to the already tumbling wall of flaws that have been destined on us for years," he said. "Change all of this now," the former premier said, addressing people of his independent homeland, who he said had been "enslaved." Nawaz said that he and his daughter were incarcerated because of leading the campaign for the vote's respect.

"Maryam and I are incarcerated because we led this movement for your honour and respect of your vote. The time has come for you to make this movement a success, and announce such a historic verdict which may sweep all those verdicts away that have made Pakistan a graveyard of justice," he urged the people.

"Set out of your homes after the Fajr prayers on July 25 (tomorrow), with utmost resolve and determination, and vote for Muslim League-Nawaz for your dignity and sanctity of your vote," he said.

The former premier urged the masses to "change the fate of the country", reminding them of voting for 'lion' — his party's electoral symbol.

"This is a golden chance, which you are being given by Almighty Allah and through this, you have to change the fate of Pakistan at any cost," he said.