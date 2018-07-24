Tendulkar backs Kuldeep to shine in England Tests

MUMBAI: Batting great Sachin Tendulkar has backed Kuldeep Yadav’s inclusion in India’s five-test series against England, saying the tricky left-arm wristspinner could prove quite a handful against Joe Root and his men.

The 23-year-old spun a web around England’s batsmen in the limited overs matches, taking nine wickets in the first two one day internationals, including career-best figures of 6-25 in the opener of the three-match series. He also dismantled England with his subtle changes of spin and flight during the recent Twenty20 series that India won 2-1, earning himself a spot in the squad for the first three tests of the series. "I have always maintained that he’s ready for the longest version of the game and that will be the most challenging one," Tendulkar told Reuters in an interview. "I think he’s ready. "England’s batsmen appeared completely at sea against Kuldeep’s variation but they finally seemed to come to grips with him in the final ODI of the series which the hosts won 2-1. The spinner went for 0-55 in that match. But Tendulkar, the world’s leading run-scorer in both tests and one-day internationals, believes Kuldeep, who has played both his tests in the subcontinent, can bounce back. "Looking at his repertoire he has the capability to go there and compete, without any doubt," Tendulkar said.

The world’s top-ranked test side also have Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja as their frontline slow bowlers. Both are ranked in the world’s top five bowlers in the format. The playing surfaces could determine the fate of the series if the pitches are conducive to spin, according to Tendulkar.