F1 calendar before Spa but Germany’s future up in the air

HOCKENHEIM: Formula One will have a draft 2019 calendar by the end of August but there could be only 20 races, with Germany out of contract and a proposed round in Miami still in the embryonic stages.

F1 commercial manager Sean Bratches assured Reuters at Sunday’s German Grand Prix that next year’s schedule would be published before the Belgian race at Spa-Francorchamps on Aug.

26.He would not be drawn on the number of races but Miami city authorities are not due to take any decision on what would be a second US round until after their August recess. Sources told Reuters Formula One had already accepted Miami would not feature on the calendar until 2020 at the earliest. Bratches said Formula One wanted to keep Germany, home of champions Mercedes and Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel, on the calendar - hopefully from next year.

Whether that is Hockenheim or somewhere else remains to be seen, however. "Our interest is in remaining in Germany," said Bratches. "We have three countries out of 21 where the government doesn’t underpin the grand prix -- Austria, Britain and Germany.

So we’re trying to find an appropriate way around that. "We’re not ready to wave the white flag yet on Germany for 2019," he added. "Everybody’s interested in making a deal. And there’s multiple circuits in this wonderful country.