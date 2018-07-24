Brighton glad as Nantes step in for Sporting

LONDON: Brighton and Hove Albion expect “as tough a test if not tougher” from Nantes after announcing the French club had stepped in to replace Sporting Lisbon as their final pre-season opponents.

South coast club Brighton had been due to welcome Portuguese giants Sporting to the Amex Stadium on August 3 ahead of the new English Premier League campaign. Sporting, however, have been engulfed in turmoil recently and last month they sacked coach Sinisa Mihajlovic after just nine days in charge following his appointment by former club president Bruno de Carvalho.