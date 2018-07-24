Record volunteer applications for Rugby World Cup

TOKYO: A record number of people in Japan have applied to volunteer at next year’s Rugby World Cup, with applicants outnumbering available spots by nearly four to one, organisers said Monday. Rugby still takes a backseat to baseball and football in Japan, and 2019’s World Cup will be the first time the event is held in Asia. But excitement about the event, and the Tokyo Olympics the following year, has been building, and World Cup organisers hailed the

“phenomenal interest” in volunteer positions.