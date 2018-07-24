Tue July 24, 2018
Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
July 24, 2018

Fakhar elected Bahria Cricket Club chief

LAHORE: Bahria Cricket Club has elected its new officials for the next term with Syed Fakhar being elected as its president. The general body meeting of Bahria Cricket Club was held at Bahria Cricket Stadium Bahrai Town Lahore under the chairmanship of Sarfraz Ahmed and elected its new officials. The following executive committee was elected: Sarfraz Ahmad (Patron-in-Chief), Syed Fakhar Ali Shah (President), former Test cricketer Abdul Rauf (Senior Vice President, Saifur Rehman – (Vice President), Shahid Raza Khan (Secretary) Masood Ahmad (Joint Secretary), Saleem Ahmad Khan (Treasurer), Tariq Nadeem (Captain), Syed Muhammad Shah (Vice Captain), Mehmood Ahmad (former 1st class cricketer) Head Coach.

