Lahore’s Zahid scales Musa Ka Musallah summit

LAHORE: Muhammad Zahid of Lahore recently scaled 4088m Musa Ka Musallah peak in the Northern Areas of Pakistan.

Zahid while talking to The News on Monday said that he and Hassnain got training from Keh Pemaa Pakistan. The project Koh Pemaa Pakistan has been started by Ahmed Mujtaba Ali, Kamal Haider and Imran Haider Thaheem of Punjab Police. They got training in September 2017 under supervision of Ahmed Mujtaba Ali.

Besides scaling Musa Ka Musallah peak both also scaled Makra Peak which is 3900m hight in. They started their journey on June 23 and reached Shimshal on June 24. Shimshal valley is located 55km from Karakoram Highway at the point of Pasu. They started journey towards their destination from Shimshal with four porters, one High Altitude Porter (Nazir Baig) and guide (Zulfiqar Baig) from Pamir Safaries.

After completing the 4 days’ dangerous trekking they reached the base camp of Mingling Sar. Due to sickness one team member could not move further he decided to go back. I t was decided that Muhammad Zahid would move ahead and complete the mission his summit will be our team summit.

Next day Muhammad Zahid reached High Camp(5100m) from base camp. He left high camp in the darkness around 2.30am and standing on the top of Mingling Sar 6050m with Green Flag of Pakistan on July 1, 2018. They are very confident to conquer high mountains in future as well.