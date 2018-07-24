POA not to drop a single sport from Asiad

LAHORE: The Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) has decided not to drop a single sport from participation in the Asian Games whose entries have been finalised. However, the POA has reduced the number of players and officials and now a contingent of 245 will official take part in the games.

Muhammad Khalid Mahmood, Secretary General POA, informed The News that after thorough deliberation with all stakeholders in the meeting held here at POA Office on Monday. It was decided that no sport will be left out that has already been registered for participation. The meeting was chaired by POA President Lt Gen (R) Syed Arif Hasan regarding participation in the 18th Asian Games 2018. “It has been resolved that since final entries and draws of the teams have already taken place therefore no team shall be dropped to avoid the penalties by the Olympic Council of Asia / Organizing Committee. However keeping in view the financial constraint of the government and the Pakistan Sports Board, strength of Pakistan Contingent may be reduced from 300 to 245.”

He further informed that 83 athletes and officials of the national sports federations not affiliated with POA and PSB, have also been accredited who will bear the expense of participation in the 18th Asian Games 2018 at their own. Final list of athletes and officials is being sent to Pakistan Sports Board for making travelling and accommodation arrangements of 245 athletes and officials on immediate basis, he added.