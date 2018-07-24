Dream come true to be part of the Test squad: Pant

LONDON: For all that MS Dhoni has done for Indian cricket, he's ensured that an entire generation of wicket-keepers in India remain backups for a decade. But with him having given up the Test format, the backups have rotated diligently among themselves to share duties over the last season. And Rishabh Pant has ticked all the right boxes at the right time to grab the understudy spot.

"It was a great feeling to hear that I had been included in the Indian Test squad. I always wanted to be a part of the Indian Test squad and it was more like a dream come true for me. It was an amazing feeling, not only for me but also for my family and my coach Tarek Sinha sir, who helped me understand the game very early in my life. He has always wanted me to play Test cricket for India and when I got the call, he was very happy and proud and I enjoyed that moment," Pant told bcci.tv.

The 20-year-old has been one of the few bright spots during India A's poor showing in England recently, which included a half-century in the last game. He's managed to impress his usually restrained India A coach Rahul Dravid, who didn't hold back in praising the youngster. "He has the temperament and skills to bat differently.

He is always going to be an attacking player but reading of the situation when you are playing red ball cricket is required. We are glad he has been picked into the national team and I hope he takes this maturity into the national team and hopefully builds from thereon," Dravid had said. A lot of cricketing pundits have been calling for Pant's inclusion as a permanent fixture across formats in the Indian squad since his stellar domestic season, where he took up Delhi's captaincy and finished with over 900 runs in the 2017-18 season of the Ranji Trophy, before translating the same form in the IPL. He doesn't see a difference in his preparations when it comes to white-ball and red-ball cricket, or for that matter with Indian and English conditions.

"I reckon there isn't too much difference, but it has got more to do with shot selection. In red ball cricket, with the field placements, you can look around; take your time, because you have five days to play. Whereas in limited overs cricket you have limited number of balls to play and score.