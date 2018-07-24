AAT not contesting against Imran, Hamza

LAHORE: Allah-o-Akbar Tehreek (AAT), main ally of Milli Muslim League (Jamatud Dawa) has fielded no candidate against PML-N’s Hamza Shahbaz Sharif and PTI Chairman Imran Khan, who are contesting from NA-124 and NA-131 respectively.

Having failed to get registered by the Election Commission of Pakistan, Jamatud Dawa, a banned outfit led by its Ameer Hafiz Saeed, had to align itself with AAT whose head is Dr Ehsan Bari. From Punjab only, this party has fielded 48 candidates for the National Assembly and 125 for the Punjab Assembly seats. Talha Saeed, son of Hafiz Saeed, is also contesting from Sargodha for National Assembly seat. In Lahore, situation is interesting in two National Assembly seats including NA-124 and NA-131 where tough contests are expected and this party is not in the run. Its silent support to either party could prove beneficial for the winning candidate.

This is noteworthy that Jamatud Dawa contested the 2017 by-elections from previous NA-120 (now NA-125) under the banner of Milli Muslim League and surprised many while getting around 6000 votes and stood above PPP and Jamaat-e-Islami, two political parties having more than 50 years of history. For the 2018 polls, Allah-o-Akbar Tehreek fielded candidates against Maryam Nawaz from NA-125 (Maryam disqualified now), Shahbaz Sharif, Pervaiz Malik but it couldn’t find candidates on NA-124, NA-129, NA-131, and in all these seats, contest is tough under the prevailing situation.

In NA-124, Hamza Shahbaz is confronting PTI’s Nauman Qaiser whereas Khadim Hussain Rizvi-led Tehreek-e- Labbaik is backing an independent candidate Salim Hammad Shah. Under the NA-124 areas, Allah-o-Akbar Tehreek has fielded only one candidate that is Arshad Mehmood Butt from PP-147 from where the PML-N’s Mian Mujtaba Shujaur Rehman is in the run. Mujtaba Shujaur Rehman is facing a rather tough contest now as he is also facing the candidate of Khadim Hussain Rizvi’s party Tehreek-e-Labbaik which has fielded Muhammad Nawaz Butt and Hafiz Saeed’s candidate that is Arshad Mehmood Butt. PTI’s Tariq Sadat is in the run from PP-147. Similarly, in NA-131, the seat from where Imran Khan is contesting against PML-N’s Saad Rafique, there has been no Allah-o-Akbar Tehreek candidate. In a tough contest, the vote of this party which surprised many in 2017 general elections while getting around 7,000 votes, more than the PPP and Jamaat-e-Islami from NA-125 could be very vital. In NA-129 where PTI’s Abdul Aleem Khan is testing the nerves of PML-N’s Ayaz Sadiq, this party is absent apparently from the poll race and its secret support to either party could prove a decisive role in a neck and neck contest. When contacted, Nadeem Awan, a senior figure of Milli Muslim League told The News that most of the aspirants couldn’t contest the poll due to the registration issue of party in the Election Commission. Ruling out any under hand deal with either the PML-N or the PTI on the Lahore seats, Awan said party would support its candidates only and so far there had been no decision as what could be the partyline on the seats where it had no candidates. He said this was the first general election of the party and it was fifth largest force in terms of number of candidates.