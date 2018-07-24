India probes police ‘tea break’ in lynching case

NEW DELHI: Indian police Monday began an inquiry into officers alleged to have taken a tea break instead of rushing a critically injured lynching victim to hospital.

Akbar Khan, 28, died of his injuries after being attacked by a gang of Hindu “cow vigilantes” in the district of Alwar in Rajasthan state on Friday. Cows are considered sacred in Hindu-majority India, where squads of vigilantes often roam highways inspecting livestock trucks.

The murder stoked tension in the area amid media reports police stopped to have a tea break and wasted crucial time instead of taking Khan to hospital.Police also allegedly cared for the cows first, transporting them to a bovine shelter much farther away.

“Doubts have been cast on the initial response of the local police,” state police chief O.P. Galhotra said in a written order seen by AFP on Monday. “A team has been constituted to look into the circumstances leading to the alleged delay and connected issues.”