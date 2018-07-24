Somalia’s Shabaab stormsmilitary base, kills 27 troops

MOGADISHU: Al Shabaab fighters detonated a suicide car bomb before storming a military base in the south of Somalia on Monday and killing 27 soldiers, the militant group said, its second strike on the base in as many months. Fighting broke out between al Shabaab and the national army shortly afterwards, resulting in the army killing 87 militants, assistant information minister Aden Isak Ali told a state news agency SONNA on Monday.

The attack, whose blast was heard by residents of a nearby town, follows a strike last month by al Shabaab on the base in Baar Sanguni, about 50 km (31 miles) from the port city of Kismayu, that wounded seven soldiers. The group is battling to topple the central government and impose its rule based on its own strict interpretation of Islam´s sharia law. It has killed thousands of Somalis and hundreds of civilians across East Africa in a decade-long insurgency.