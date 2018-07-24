Another woman lynched inIndia after WhatsApp rumours

NEW DELHI: A mob lynched a woman in India after rumours circulated on WhatsApp about child kidnappers, police said Monday, days after the messaging firm said it was curbing the forwarding of messages. More than 20 people have been killed in similar incidents in the past two months, leaving both the Indian authorities and Facebook-owned WhatsApp scrambling to find a solution in its biggest market. Police said nine people have been arrested and more are being sought after they found the middle-aged woman´s mutilated body near a forest area in the Singrauli district of the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh on Sunday. The accused men told police they caught hold of the woman late Saturday after finding her moving suspiciously and seeing a flurry of WhatsApp messages about gangs of child kidnappers in the area, local police chief Riyaz Iqbal told AFP. “We are trying to identify the victim and have circulated her picture to all the police stations,” Singrauli police chief Riyaz Iqbal told AFP.