UN condemns use of violence to disrupt Afghanistan vote

UNITED NATIONS: The UN Security Council on Monday unanimously condemned the use of violence by the Taliban and the Islamic State group to disrupt Afghanistan’s electoral process, a day after 23 people were killed in a suicide bombing in Kabul. The council “condemns in the strongest terms those who resort to violence to obstruct the electoral process, including the Taliban and ISlL (Da’esh) affiliates,” it said, referring to the Islamic State group by its alternate and Arabic acronyms. It hailed the “exceptional courage displayed by the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces in their leading role in securing their country.”