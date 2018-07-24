Gunman kills two, injures 12 on Toronto street

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
TORONTO: A gunman opened fire on a Toronto street filled with restaurants late on Sunday, killing two people and injuring 12 others, including a young girl, authorities said. The suspected shooter was later found dead. The girl was in a critical condition, Toronto Police Chief Mark Saunders said. “We are looking at all possible motives . . . and not closing any doors,” Saunders told reporters at the site of the shooting.
Paramedics, firefighters and police converged on the scene in Toronto´s east end, which has many popular restaurants, cafes and shops. Police said the gunman used a handgun. Earlier reports said nine people had been shot. The gunman, a 29-year-old man, exchanged fire with police, fled and was later found deceased, local media reported. Reports of gunfire in the city´s Greektown neighborhood began at 10 p. m. local time (0200 GMT Monday), CityNews. com said. Witnesses said they heard 25 gunshots, the news website reported. Toronto is grappling with a sharp rise in gun violence this year.
