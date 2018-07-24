Scientists take step towardscreating artificial embryos

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LONDON: An international team of scientists has moved closer to creating artificial embryos after using mouse stem cells to make structures capable of taking a crucial step in the development of life.
Experts said the results suggested human embryos could be created in a similar way in future - a step that would allow scientists to use artificial embryos rather than real ones to research the very earliest stages of human development. The team, led by Magdalena Zernicka-Goetz, a professor at Britain´s Cambridge University, had previously created a simpler structure resembling a mouse embryo in a lab dish. That work involved two types of stem cells and a three-dimensional scaffold on which they could grow. But in new work published on Monday in the journal Nature Cell Biology, the scientists developed the structures further - using three types of stem cells - enabling a process called gastrulation, an essential step in which embryonic cells begin self-organising into a correct structure for an embryo to form. “Our artificial embryos underwent the most important event in life in the culture dish,” Zernicka-Goetz said in a statement about the work. “They are now extremely close to real embryos.
