Caring for health

The healthcare authorities in Balochistan should pay attention to the deteriorating condition of Turbat’s civil hospital. Many doctors are running their private clinics and are not interested in treating patients that visit the government hospital.

Those who can afford the fee of private clinics are not much affected by the attitude of doctors. It is hoped that the health minister of the province will take strict action against those doctors who do not perform their duty sincerely.

Sabreena Murad Baksh

Kech