Combat addiction

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
There are a myriad of problems that are being overlooked by the authorities concerned. It is unfortunate that no government has taken effective steps to combat drug addiction and substance abuse. Thousands of people, including underage children, have become a victim of this menace.
Political leaders who are hoping to win the elections and come into power should come up with well-thought-out strategies and plans to put an end to drug addiction.
Dolat Chandani
Mithi
There are a myriad of problems that are being overlooked by the authorities concerned. It is unfortunate that no government has taken effective steps to combat drug addiction and substance abuse. Thousands of people, including underage children, have become a victim of this menace.
Political leaders who are hoping to win the elections and come into power should come up with well-thought-out strategies and plans to put an end to drug addiction.
Dolat Chandani
Mithi
Comments