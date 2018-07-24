Tue July 24, 2018
July 24, 2018

Combat addiction

There are a myriad of problems that are being overlooked by the authorities concerned. It is unfortunate that no government has taken effective steps to combat drug addiction and substance abuse. Thousands of people, including underage children, have become a victim of this menace.

Political leaders who are hoping to win the elections and come into power should come up with well-thought-out strategies and plans to put an end to drug addiction.

Dolat Chandani

Mithi

