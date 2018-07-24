Save the animals

The now viral pictures of a donkey which was brutally beaten, and later succumbed to his injuries, by some unidentified men have uncovered the sad truth of our society: the absence of strict laws against animal abuse. From stray animals to pets, the majority of animals in our country face some kind of abuse. Dogs and cats are beaten by stick and stones for no reason. Even the households that have pets will not shower love for stray animals.

The majority of people want expensive dogs and cats so that they can boast about their prized possession in front of their family and friends. The need of the hour is to change this mindset. All animals deserve love and care. Animals have suffered a lot and its time that we drafted laws that strictly punish people who are found guilty of abusing animals.

Labeeha Izhar

Lahore