Waiting for the call

This refers to the letter ‘In search of a job’ (July 23) by Farooque Adil. It was heartening to see that someone has spoken up about the problems that fresh engineering graduates face in our country. I am an engineer who completed the BE Mechanical degree in 2016.

Even after two years, I am still not able to secure a decent job. All companies to which I have sent my resume have responded with the same answer that they are reviewing the resume and will call back. It is the responsibility of the government to take steps to resolve the problem of rising unemployment. The authorities should take effective steps to create job or paid internship opportunities for fresh graduates.

Engr Naeem Babar

Kohat