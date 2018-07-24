Unfit for consumption

This refers to the letter ‘Unsafe milk’ (July 22) by Sumaiya Shafi. I totally agree with what the writer has written. It is true that loose milk sold in different parts of the country is unhygienic and not safe for human consumption especially children who are more prone to infectious diseases. It is also a sad truth that the shops in which this milk is sold are also unkempt.

Shop owners do not only keep the milk in large open containers within the reach of flies, mosquitoes and other insects, but they also sell the milk in polythene bags which are also harmful for the environment. I request the Punjab Food Authority (PFA) to inspect these outlets to keep a check on the quality of loose milk which is being openly sold to people.

Group captain (r) Saeed Nawaz Khan

Rawalpindi