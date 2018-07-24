Reviving the PSM

The Pakistan Steel Mills are widely considered a white elephant for the federal government – with no way out of the impasse of the last decade. The government has seen privatisation as the only solution to move forward but privatisation efforts have remained mired in controversy for legitimate reasons. Much like other state sector organisations, the commitment to privatisation is an ideological one, where public-sector enterprises, once crucial to the agenda of national development, are projected as economic burdens. Non-professional managers are appointed and funds to improve the infrastructure are no longer made available, with the result that the enterprise ends up showing a growing loss. The government’s economic planners then tell us: we told you so. The PSM also presents a similar story. Gifted by the Soviet Union in the 1970s, the PSM was considered crucial to Pakistan’s efforts to able to become self-sufficient in the production of metals – and eventually industrial machinery. When the Zia dictatorship seized power, it came with a commitment to the World Bank and IMF to privatise state sector organisations. The PSM never fulfilled its potential and Pakistan’s economy continues to suffer the consequences of not reaping its promise.

Now, a group of employees, pensioners, suppliers, dealer and contractors associated with the PSM has offered to take over the plant and revive it. They believe that they could expand its capacity three times to turn its performance around. In their letter to the caretaker PM, the PSM Stakeholders Group has asked for an in-depth 10-year performance audit, the retrieval of over 2,000 acres of its land from land-grabbers and the appointment of a professional management team. The group claims that it would only take around Rs29 billion in investment from the government to revive the plant’s profitability. Instead, the PSM still owes around Rs70 billion to members of the group. The blame has been placed on the government’s privatisation policies.

The offer is one that the government – the incoming government – must take seriously. It would seem logical that groups that have a direct stake in the survival of PSM would do their utmost to turn it around. This is unlike imported bureaucrats and private sector managers who come and go as they please. There is a further consideration: the revival of the PSM could reduce Pakistan’s growing current account deficit. The country imports around $10 billion worth of steel, which could be brought to a minimal amount if our own capacity to produce steel is revived. As it stands, mark-up on loans alone is equivalent to the expenditure of running the plant. A number of international experts, including the Pak-China Investment Bank, have claimed that the PSM could return to profitability. Indigenous steel production capacity is essential if a country wants to pursue the path of industrialisation. The question for Pakistan’s policymakers is: is it worth putting their trust in the PSM Stakeholders Group? It certainly seems a better bet that the current situation.