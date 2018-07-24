Illegal occupants expelled from 200 UoP hostel rooms

PESHAWAR: The University of Peshawar (UoP) said on Monday it had got vacated 200 rooms from 711 “illegal occupants” and saved losses worth Rs 19 million.

Acting provost of the university, Saifullah Khan, said this while speaking at a press conference.

Saifullah said: “Illegal occupants had occupied more than 200 rooms with 711seats inflicting a loss of Rs 19.7 million.” He also showed video recording of the operation launched for the purpose.

Meanwhile, some leaders of the Muttahidda Talaba Mahaz (MTM) told The News that the operation had not only caused fear among the students but also the closure of the hostels was causing a waste of the precious time of the students.

They called for a probe into the matter, saying that the details shared by the provost, if true, were enough to prove his and other officials’ incompetency and irregularities.

The MTM leaders said such huge number of rooms could not be illegally occupied without the connivance of the university officials.