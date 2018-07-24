Hard-hitting battle for NA-34 Karak

PESHAWAR: A tough contest is expected among three parties as 19 candidates including 12 independents are contesting for the National Assembly constituency NA-34 in Karak district.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) provincial senior vice-president Rahmat Salam Khattak is contesting the election on the party ticket.

The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has awarded ticket to former provincial minister Nawabzada Mohsin Ali Khan.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has fielded a young candidate Shahid Ahmad Khattak, Mir Zakim Khan is contesting the election from the Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA) platform, former lawmaker Shah Abdul Aziz is the candidate of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Sami (JUI-S), Haseeb Ahmad Afaqi of PML-Quaid and Shakir Zeeshan of Pakistan Justice and Democratic Party is in the run.

The independents are dissident PTI worker and ex-MNA Shamsur Rehman, Usman Ghani, Aziz Khan, Amad Azam, Gul Sahib, Ikhtiar Gul, Altaf Qadir, Tauseef Razziq, Hameedullah Khan, Zeeshan Ahmad, Zafar Mehmood and Saadullah Khan Khattak.

The real contest is expected among the PML-N, PTI and PPP on the seat.

Nawabzada Mohsin Ali Khan is a former lawmaker and has served as a provincial minister. He was in the PML-N and switched loyalties several times. He also remained in the Awami National Party (ANP), ANP-Wali and PTI. He joined the PPP and was awarded ticket for contesting the election.

Rahmat Salam Khattak is among the senior leaders of PML-N. He contested several elections on the party ticket but he could not manage to win any of the past elections.

Shahid Ahmad Khattak is a young candidate and is considered among the top three favourite candidates on the seat.

The NA-15, renumbered as NA-34 as a result of the 2017 census, does not belong to a single party. Various parties and independents won the seat in different elections.

The religio-political parties had won the seat twice in the past three elections. The MMA candidate Shah Abdul Aziz had claimed the seat in the 2002 general elections while JUI-F candidate Mufti Ajmal Khan had become MNA from this seat in the 2008 general election.

According to local journalists, the MMA awarded ticket to Mir Zakim Khan who has not much support in the constituency. They say that Zakim Khan was a district councillor and was not well known.

The JUI-S did not join the MMA and has fielded its own candidates, which would divide the votes of religio-political parties and benefit candidates of other parties.

An independent candidate, Nasir Khan Khattak, had won the seat in the 2013 general elections and later joined the PTI. He turned dissident after he developed differences with PTI chief Imran Khan on the issue of tendering resignation from the National Assembly in 2014.

A dissident PTI worker and former MNA, Shamsur Rehman, is contesting the election as an independent candidate. He was elected MNA in 1997 on the ANP’s ticket and later joined the PML-N. He then joined the PTI in 2012 and decided to try his luck as an independent after the party did not award him the ticket.

Though no rigorous campaign could be seen from the PTI in the constituency, Karak-based journalists said that the silent vote of the party existed in the constituency as the youth were supporting the party but did not discuss it openly.