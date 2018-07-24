Around 98 BHUs declared heat stroke centers

Rawalpindi: On the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Dr. Umer Jahangir, all Basic Health Units (BHUs) in District Rawalpindi have been declared as Heat Stroke Centres where all the affected patients will be treated.

Sharing details in this regard, Additional Deputy Commissioner (Headquarters) Saima Younis said that District Administration to take heed of necessary measures to prevent heat and sun stroke under the expected warm weather in the following days. Taking before time preventive measures, all BHUs has been declared as Heat Stroke Centre for Election Day and it is ensured that these centres are properly equipped with all necessary treatments. She said that along-with providing voters with all other facilities their health is also given key priority.

ADC (HQ) further shared that 98 BHUs in Rawalpindi, 8 Rural Health Centres and 6 Tehsil Headquarters have been designated as Heat Stroke Centres. She also added that with all these preventive measures, awareness campaign has also being launch to make people aware that how they can remain safe from Heat stroke by adopting minors safety measurements.