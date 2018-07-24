Women presiding officers resent night election duty

Islamabad: The women presiding officers voiced serious reservations about their nighttime election duty in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) and asked the authorities, especially chief justice of Pakistan to step in to ensure their relief.

The most polling staff in ICT is engaged from the local public sector educational institutions.The district returning officers after administering the oath at Convention Centre in Islamabad on July 22, directed the presiding officers to spend night between July 24 and July 25 before the general elections.

Addressing the teachers, he had said that teachers were government servants and it would be considered to be misconduct if they didn’t spend night at the respective polling stations as directed and they would be held answerable in case of absence from duty.

The women teachers resented the orders.

A teacher of the Islamabad Model Postgraduate College, G-10/4 said there were many teachers in her college who had small children.

“We’ve been given the election duties. We cannot spend night leaving our children at home as there is no one there to care for them in their absence,” she told ‘The News’.

Many teachers, who and their spouses have got election duty at separate polling stations, said it was very difficult for them to arrange someone at home to look after small children at night.

A teacher of the Islamabad Model Postgraduate College, F-7/2, who is appointed the NA-52 presiding officer, said she was a widow and mother of three children.

“I cannot leave children alone at night,” she said.

Another female presiding officer at NA-54 Pind Parian said, I am directed by returning officer to spend whole night alone in school building with male policemen where there is no resident nearby. How can I spend night with police and army?

An office-bearer of the Federal Government College teachers association wondered when there were police and army men deputed to guard the polling/election material at polling station, why the teachers were asked to stay at polling stations.

“At least female presiding officers should be exempted from staying there. The chief justice of Pakistan should come forward to give relief to female presiding officers who want to do this national duty,” he said.