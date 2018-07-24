CDA officer dies

Islamabad: Ishrat Taj Warsi, a BPS-19 officer of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) died during performance of official duty here on Monday.

Warsi who belonged to engineering cadre of the civic body was Director Enforcement and at the same position carried out many operations against encroachments in the federal capital and including removal of illegal bus stands at Faizabad.

Ishrat Warsi suffered heart attack when he was conducting assembly of his staff. He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead. The officer was under stress for the last few weeks and had told the court and his management that he was receiving threats. He had also requested the management to transfer him from the enforcement directorate. An atmosphere of grief gripped offices of CDA and Municipal Corporation of Islamabad.

The CDA Chairman Ishrat Ali and other officials of CDA and MCI have condoled sudden death of an honest officer who always put stern hand on encroachers without succumbing to any pressure.