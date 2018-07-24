People committed to cast vote even it rains on 25th

Islamabad: With the general elections slated for tomorrow, what is the most commonly asked question about the polling day?

Yes, you’re right: what will the weather be like on July 25, especially when the monsoon season is peaking? Now, the Pakistan Meteorological Department has come up with a ‘pleasant’ answer to the relief of voters in Islamabad: it will rain on Wednesday.

“There’s 30-40 per cent likelihood of rain falling in Islamabad in the morning of the election day (July 25), while the ensuing hours will be either overcast or hot and humid,” PMD forecasting officer Farooq Dar told ‘The News’.

The weatherman said the rain would be moderate suggesting it won’t a good precipitation. He said the rain with gusty winds was also expected at scattered places in Malakand, Hazara, Mardan, Peshawar, Kohat, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore and Sargodha divisions, and Azad Jammu and Kashmir, while moderate rain-thundershowers were likely to fall at isolated places of Bannu, DI Khan, Faisalabad, Sahiwal, Multan, DG Khan, Bahawalpur, Zhob and Kalat divisions and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Meanwhile, the voters in Islamabad said they would exercise their franchise no matter how the weather would be on July 25.

They said they considered the voting to be their national duty and therefore, they would go to polling stations to elect their true representatives to steer the country out of current crises. Ends

The Election Commission of Pakistan has already increased the voting time by an hour from the earlier 7am-5pm to the 7am-6pm to ensure the maximum participation of the people in the electoral exercise.