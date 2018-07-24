Employees training

Islamabad: Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) will hold a one-week training course for its low-cadre employees on ethics, manners and hospitality from July 30. This is a part of professional development plan, undertaken by the University, enabling its employees to provide best possible services to its students, a press release said on Monday.

First-batch of 20 employees of various sections will take part in the training. The University in the recent years, laid focus on conduct of the employees in term of their education and behaviour, on the initiative of the Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Shahid Siddiqui.