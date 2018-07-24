Tue July 24, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Islamabad

OC
Our Correspondent
July 24, 2018

Share

Advertisement

CDA monsoon plantation drive after elections

Islamabad: The Islamabad Municipal Corporation and Capital Development Authority (CDA) have planned the monsoon plantation campaign in the federal capital after the July 25 general elections.

During the two months long campaign, more than 0.3 million saplings of different species will be planted. Of them, 225,000 will be planted in rural areas and 75,000 in urban areas, including residential sectors, median strips of avenues, greenbelts and parks.

The campaign will be carried out in collaboration with government and non-government organisations, civil society, students and the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI). The CDA will also distribute saplings to the people free of charge to motivate them for contributing to efforts for increase in the city’s green cover.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar