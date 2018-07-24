CDA monsoon plantation drive after elections

Islamabad: The Islamabad Municipal Corporation and Capital Development Authority (CDA) have planned the monsoon plantation campaign in the federal capital after the July 25 general elections.

During the two months long campaign, more than 0.3 million saplings of different species will be planted. Of them, 225,000 will be planted in rural areas and 75,000 in urban areas, including residential sectors, median strips of avenues, greenbelts and parks.

The campaign will be carried out in collaboration with government and non-government organisations, civil society, students and the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI). The CDA will also distribute saplings to the people free of charge to motivate them for contributing to efforts for increase in the city’s green cover.