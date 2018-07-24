Private schools to move court against CDA for sealing buildings

Islamabad: The private schools of Islamabad Capital Territory have announced that they will take the Capital Development Authority (CDA) to the court for sealing their buildings.

The CDA, the city’s civic agency, has sealed dozens of privately-owned educational institutions in ICT during a crackdown on the non-conforming use of residential units, saying the action has been initiated on the orders of the Islamabad High Court.

According to it, over 350 private schools and colleges operate in Islamabad’s residential areas in violation of the bylaws, which prohibit commercial activity in such areas.

However, All Pakistan Private Schools and Colleges Association, Islamabad/Rawalpindi, president Malik Abrar Hussain declared the CDA’s move unjustified and anti-education, insisting the action should’ve taken place only after the civic agency provided schools with alternative place to operate campuses. He warned that the crackdown would deprive around 0.3 million children enrolled in private schools of modern education.

“We’ll move the Supreme Court on the matter for relief,” he told ‘The News’. Malik Abrar also threatened agitation on the matter. Private School Association information secretary Abdul Waheed Khan, too, complained about the sealing of schools and said education should be considered to be a social service.

He asked the CDA to allow ‘at least’ primary schools to operate in residential areas. Private School Association president Zofran Elahi suggested that the private schools either be allotted plots in non-residential areas to set up campuses or be rented out government school buildings in ICT to run evening classes.