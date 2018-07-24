FJMU block opens

King Edward Medical University Vice-Chancellor Prof Khalid Masood Gondal inaugurated the new examination block at Fatima Jinnah Medical University here on Monday.

According to a press release, construction of the examination block was envisaged by Prof Khalid Masood Gondal who had been the regular Vice-Chancellor of Fatima Jinnah Medical University. Later on Vice-Chancellor Prof Javed Raza Gardezi, Prof Shereen Khawar, Registrar Prof Zahid Kamal, Chairman Examination Committee Prof Andleeb Khanum continued with the same spirit and led to completion of examination block with the latest technologies. Nabeel was appointed as Chief Controller of examinations. On this occasion the members of academic council also welcomed the new Vice-Chancellor Prof Aamer Zaman Khan.