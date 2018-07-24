Pervaiz accuses Sharifs of conspiracies

LAHORE: The Pakistan Muslim League-Q senior central leader and former Deputy Prime Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has said Nawaz Sharif is a part of international conspiracy against the Pakistan Army.

Addressing a big electoral meeting in NA-65 Talagang on Monday, he said that Nawaz Sharif is a part of international conspiracy against the Pakistan Army and it will not be out of place to say that he is the main character, both brothers are playing the role of Mir Jaffer and Mir Sadiq. He said that the Pakistan Army is the symbol of solidarity and security of Pakistan whereas N-League is furthering Indian agenda against Pakistan Army, for this I say that to vote for N-League is like to vote for Nirendra Modi and no patriot will ever tolerate this. He said under the Constitution of Pakistan, the Army is bound to help Election Commission, our patriotic people are standing shoulder to shoulder with Pakistan Army, and we reject the Indian stance. Pervaiz said that objective of our politics is to provide basic facilities to the poor, country can only progress when its people are prosperous, for the prosperity of the country and the people we all have to play our positive role.