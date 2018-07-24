Tue July 24, 2018
Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
July 24, 2018

2,163 transgenders get ID cards

LAHORE: In compliance with the orders of Supreme Court, as many as 2,163 transgenders have been issued computerised national identity cards (CNICs) in Punjab so far while 789 more cases are being processed.

A meeting of Provincial Monitoring Committee chaired by Punjab Chief Secretary Akbar Durani was held to review progress on issuance of CNICs to transgender people, at Fountain House here on Monday. Addressing the meeting, the chief secretary said that issuance of CNICs is a first step towards bringing the transgender persons in mainstream, a lot of work has yet to be done.

