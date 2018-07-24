Tue July 24, 2018
Sports

AFP
July 24, 2018

Lochte banned 14 months for anti-doping violation

LOS ANGELES, California: Six-time Olympic gold medallist Ryan Lochte has been suspended 14 months for an anti-doping violation after he received an intravenous infusion, the US Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) announced on Monday.

While USADA said Lochte was not using a banned substance, athletes can typically only receive IVs as part of hospital treatment or through an exemption.

“I wasn’t taking anything illegal. Everything was legal. You can get it at CVS, Walgreens, but there are rules, and you have to obey them,” Lochte told a press conference in South Florida.He posted a picture of himself getting the IV on social media in May which caused USADA to open an investigation.

“Lochte received an intravenous infusion of permitted substances at an infusion clinic in a volume greater than 100 mL in a 12-hour period without a Therapeutic Use Exemption (TUE),” USADA said in a statement.

