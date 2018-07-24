Tamim, Shakib guide Bangladesh to victory in first ODI

PROVIDENCE, Guyana: A record double-century partnership between Tamim Iqbal and Shakib al Hasan paved the way as Bangladesh bounced back from their Test series drubbing with a 48-run win over West Indies in their opening One-day International on Sunday.

Man-of-the-Match Tamim blasted an unbeaten 130, the highest by a Bangladeshi in ODIs against the West Indies, while Shakib weighed in with 97 a second-wicket partnership of 207.Captain Mashrafe Mortaza then led the way with the ball in taking four for 37 as the hosts were limited to 231 for nine in reply.

West Indies were on course to seriously challenge the target with Chris Gayle and Shimron Hetmyer at the crease.However when Gayle was run out for 40 and Hetmyer fell to Mustafizur Rahman for a topscore of 52 the innings went into freefall and an entertaining unbroken last-wicket stand of 59 between Devendra Bishoo and Alzarri Joseph merely delayed the inevitable.

Mushfiqur Rahim belted 30 off just 11 deliveries and made a significant difference to his side’s innings in the final overs.His late assault contributed to 43 runs being taken off the last two overs — the most productive ever for Bangladesh in their ODI history — off the bowling of Jason Holder and Andre Russell.

For Holder it represented a turnaround from earlier in the morning, when he removed opening batsman Anamul Haque for a duck in his opening over after Mortaza chose to bat first.Tamim then found a resolute partner in Shakib as they set about the task of preventing the sort of batting capitulation that was repeatedly evident in the Test matches.

Shakib’s dismissal and the swift demise of Sabbir Rahman turned out to be a blessing in disguise for Bangladesh as Mushfiqur launched into the bowling almost immediately while also stirring Tamim into life.

He struck consecutive sixes off Russell in the last over of the innings although it could not change the fact that his innings - 130 not out off 160 balls with ten fours and three sixes - was the slowest-ever hundred in ODI’s by a Bangladeshi.

Bangladesh won toss

Bangladesh

Tamim Iqbal not out 130

Anamul Haque c Nurse b Holder 0

Shakib Al Hasan c Hetmyer b Bishoo 97

Sabbir Rahman st Hope b Bishoo 3

†Mushfiqur Rahim c Bishoo b Russell 30

Mahmudullah not out 4

Extras (lb7, w8) 15

Total (4 wickets, 50 overs) 279

Did not bat: Mosaddek Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, *Mashrafe Mortaza, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman

Fall: 1-1, 2-208, 3-221, 4-275

Bowling: Russell 9-0-62-1, Holder 9-0-47-1, Joseph 10-0-57-0, Nurse 10-0-39-0, Bishoo 10-0-52-2, Mohammed 2-0-15-0

West Indies

C Gayle run out 40

E Lewis c Mahmudullah b Mashrafe 17

†S Hope lbw b Rubel 6

S Hetmyer c Shakib b Mustafizur 52

J Mohammed c Mushfiqur b Mehidy 10

*J Holder c Mosaddek b Mashrafe 17

R Powell c Mushfiqur b Mustafizur 0

A Russell c Mahmudullah b Mashrafe 13

A Nurse c Mahmudullah b Mashrafe 7

D Bishoo not out 29

A Joseph not out 29

Extras (b4, lb1, w6) 11

Total (9 wickets, 50 overs) 231

Fall: 1-27, 2-41, 3-81, 4-111, 5-141, 6-141, 7-151, 8-163, 9-172

Bowling: Mashrafe 10-1-37-4, Mehidy 10-1-37-1, Rubel 8-0-52-1, Mosaddek 7-0-22-0, Mustafizur 8-0-35-2, Shakib 7-0-43-0

Result: Bangladesh won by 48 runs

Man of the Match: Tamim Iqbal (Bangladesh)

Umpires: Joel Wilson (West Indies), Sundaram Ravi (India). TV Umpire: Richard Illingworth (England). Match Referee: Chris Broad (England)