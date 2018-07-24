Pindi Stadium makeover planned for PSL

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) plans to extend the Pakistan Super League (PSL) in the country and Pindi Stadium is likely to be the third venue, after Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium and Karachi’s National Stadium.

The PCB is planning to construct a new building at the stadium, which will be completed in six months. An official of the PCB said that the construction of the stadium was also part of the domestic development plan. The stadium, which has a capacity of 25,000 people, was built in 1992. It hosted its first one-day game the same year. The first Test match there was played in 1993.