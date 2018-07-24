SL board to launch inquiry into Gunathilaka incident

COLOMBO: While stating that opening batsman Danushka Gunathilaka is not himself under police investigation, Sri Lanka Police confirmed on Monday that his suspension from all forms of cricket relates to an alleged sexual assault that is said to have occurred at the team hotel on Saturday night.

Sri Lanka Cricket will carry out its own disciplinary inquiry into Gunathilaka’s conduct, and had issued a release on Sunday stating that he would be suspended at the conclusion of the second Test against South Africa. Gunathilaka is understood to have breached his curfew on that night, and was anyway on thin ice with the board, having been suspended for six matches for other disciplinary issues in October last year.

He is not suspected of criminal wrongdoing.The alleged incident of sexual assault — which police said Gunathilaka’s suspension is related to — was reported to the police by a Norwegian woman. A British citizen has been arrested as a suspect. It is believed the British man is an acquaintance of Gunathilaka.