Asian Games contingent strength cut

KARACHI: Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) on Monday reduced the strength of national contingent for Asian Games from 300 to 245 because of financial constraints of the federal government.

The POA made it clear that no team would be dropped because in that case Pakistan would have to pay heavy financial and participation penalties.

“After deliberation with all stakeholders in the meeting held on 23 July, 2018, at the POA Office Lahore under the chairmanship of Lt Gen (retd) Syed Arif Hasan, President POA, regarding participation in the 18th Asian Games 2018, it has been resolved that since final entries and draws of the teams have already taken place, therefore, no team shall be dropped,” the POA said in a press release after the meeting.

“However, keeping in view the financial constraint of Pakistan’s government and Pakistan Sports Board (PSB), strength of national contingent may be reduced from 300 to 245,” the POA added.

The POA also said that 83 athletes and officials of the federations which are not affiliated with the POA or PSB have also been accredited. They will themselves bear the expenses of participation in the Games.

“The final list of athletes and officials is being sent to the PSB for making travelling and accommodation arrangements of 245 athletes and officials on immediate basis,” the POA said.The PSB wrote to the POA a few days ago that due to financial issues the Board would not be able to sponsor more than 140 members of the contingent.

When this correspondent asked the POA secretary Khalid Mehmood what the NOC would do if the PSB did not agree to support the revised 245-member contingent, he said he was hopeful that the Board would back the POA’s decision and would sponsor all 245 members.

The PSB has yet to deposit the board and lodging amounts in the account of the Asian Games organisers. But Khalid said that they would inform the organisers that because of general elections in Pakistan the deadline for depositing the amount could not be met and that Pakistan should be given five to six more days for that.

The POA held detailed meetings in Lahore on Monday with all the federations whose athletes are to feature in the Asian Games, slated to be held in the Indonesian cities of Jakarta and Palembang from August 17 to September 2.

This correspondent learnt that Pakistan would field four boxers and two officials after reduction.But a senior Pakistan Boxing Federation (PBF) official told ‘The News’ that effort would be made to add one more official to the list. The expenses would be met by the federation, he added.

“It is very important for us to have two coaches in the squad and we will try to send another coach with the squad whose expenses we will meet,” he said. Pakistan Wushu Federation (PWF) has also agreed to drop three fighters. “We will now send six male and three female fighters with three officials,” a PWF official said.

Pakistan Handball Federation (PHF) will now send 12 players and two officials. It will be tough for the federations to convince the athletes who are to be dropped.“It will be a ridiculous situation. How will we pacify those players who are dropped!” an official of a federation said.