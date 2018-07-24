Tue July 24, 2018
Karachi

July 24, 2018

Hospitals put on high alert across province

The Sindh Health Department and Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) Medical Health Services Department have put all their hospitals on high alert to deal with any possible emergency situations during the elections on July 25 (tomorrow).

The Civil Hospital Karachi has allocated 100 beds to deal with any untoward incident on the polling day. Additional Medical Superintendent Dr Arif Niaz said emergency has been declared for the elections while all doctors, nurses and paramedical staff will be on duty in their respective wards.

