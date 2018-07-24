PPP suspends membership of several activists

The Pakistan Peoples Party has suspended the party membership of a number of its activists for violating party discipline by contesting as independents against candidates nominated by PPP in various constituencies of the city.

The orders were issued by Nisar Ahmed Khuhro, the president of the party’s Sindh chapter. The workers and office-bearers whose memberships have been suspended include Shahjahan Baloch from PS-107, Habib Hasan from PS-108, Mubarak Singhu from PS-112 of District West, Asif Khan in PS-119, Siddiqui Akbar from PS-120, Raees Kazmi from PS-118, Shahnawaz Shah from NA-250, Saleem Sanchwani from PS-106, Yousuf Khirat from PS-104 and Fazal Ali belonging to PS-98 in Korangi.

Asif Khan, who is also secretary information of PPP District West and Yousuf Khirat, who is also secretary information in PS-104 have also been dismissed from the party’s offices for violating the party’s decorum.