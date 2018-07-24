Woman shoots alleged gangster dead

An unidentified woman shot dead an alleged Lyari gang war gangster on Monday evening in Baloch Para in the limits of the Jamshed Quarters police.

According to SSP Nauman Siddiqui, around 8pm, they received information that a man had been shot dead in Baloch Para. He said a police team arrived at the site and shifted the body to the Civil Hospital Karachi for an autopsy. During investigation, the deceased was identified as Waseem Baloch, aged between 30 and 35, a gangster who had been detained in jail for nine months.

SSP Siddiqui said Baloch was standing outside his house on Monday night when a motorbike carrying two people pulled up in front of him. The pillion rider, a woman wearing a veil, got off and shot Baloch in the chest. When he fell, the woman moved forward and shot him again in the head. The shooter got back on the bike and escaped with her partner, the officer added.

A magazine of 30 bore and nine live rounds were found at the crime scene, while CCTV footage of the area also shows a woman shooting at Baloch.