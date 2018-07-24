Governor urges masses to support whichever party forms next govt

Sindh Governor Mohammad Zubair has urged citizens to support any political party which will be given the chance to form the next government as a result of a just, impartial and peaceful election on July 25.

He stated this at the Governor House on Monday while addressing an 11-member delegation of businessmen led by Mirza Ishtiaq Baig. Zubair said that the upcoming government would be required to focus on development and restoration of civic infrastructure in the country. He added that people would be required to fully support the elected government in the best interest of the country.

The governor said democratic traditions need to be further strengthened in the country in order to raise the standard of living. He pointed out that law and order and energy crises were two central points in the manifestoes of the political parties contesting the elections in 2013 while both points are nowhere to be found this year. “This shows that the outgoing government fulfilled its commitment and has overcome the crises prevalent in the country, which is their biggest achievement,” he claimed.

Zubair said that the July 25 elections would prove to be an important milestone in the nation’s history as people would be given the chance to elect candidates of their choice in a peaceful atmosphere.

He reiterated that the outgoing government had worked hard for the revival of the national economy and maintained that industries had become fully functional. The governor also said that the energy shortfall had been overcome to a large extent.

The latest tax amnesty scheme was also unveiled by the government after consultation from all stakeholders related to trade, he stated.

Zubair held that the political party securing majority of the seats in the upcoming elections would be given the opportunity to form the next government as per democratic norms and traditions. He added that July 25 would ultimately decide who would be given the chance to rule the country for the next five years.